Kochi, Jan 11 (PTI) Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday emphasised the critical role being played by MSMEs in the country's economy.

He urged officials to create greater awareness about the coir sector and MSME schemes and stressed the need to extend the sector's presence beyond southern India to the northern and northeastern regions.

The Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises made these remarks during his address when he visited the Coir Board head office here, an official statement said.

He underscored the critical role of MSMEs in India's economy, contributing 30.1 per cent to the GDP, 35.4 per cent to manufacturing, and 45.73 per cent to exports, the statement added.

The minister also highlighted the importance of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana and called for innovative ideas to promote the MSME sector.

During the visit, the minister reviewed the activities and achievements of the Coir Board and emphasised the sector's immense potential to contribute to employment generation and economic growth.

S C L Das, Secretary (MSME), and Vipul Goel, Joint Secretary (ARI) & Chairman of the Coir Board, were also present during the meeting.

In his welcome address, Secretary S C L Das emphasised that, with its high potential for employment and income generation, the MSME sector has a long way to go.

In his presentation, Goel briefed the minister on the significant strides made by the Coir Board over the years.

The official also highlighted the Coir Board's efforts in skill development under the Coir Vikas Yojana, the statement added.

Following the review meeting, Manjhi interacted with representatives of coir associations, manufacturers, cooperative societies, and exporters.

The representatives apprised him of challenges related to export potential, capital requirements, quality upgradation, and competitive pricing.

The Union Minister assured them of all necessary support to address these challenges and promote the sector.

Manjhi also visited the Aroor Coir Mats and Mattings Cooperative Society, a coir manufacturing unit, where he observed the production processes and interacted with artisans to understand the various activities undertaken, sales, and market and credit accessibility, among others.

He reiterated the government's commitment to the growth of the coir sector, aligning with the vision of providing employment to the youth and strengthening India's economy, the statement added.

