New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that science leaders are needed to drive the technological development within the country to address the citizens' needs.

Addressing a gathering after the launch of 'Building Science Leaders Program', he said, for government service delivery, it is important for scientists to be at the forefront of their work and hone competencies to deliver science for the public good.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel and also for the Science and Technology, said, science & technology sector in India further has an emphasis on deriving social good, one good example of this is use of remote sensing technology for life saving cyclone predictions in coastal areas.

Similarly, technology such as United Payment Interface (UPI) built on India stack is revolutionising payment for everyone, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

UPI is the world's only API-driven interoperable real-time money transfer platform designed for a mobile-only world, the minister added.

"Science leaders are needed to drive the integration of science and technological development within society in a way that places science in position to address the needs of the citizen and the sector,” he said.

Singh lauded the role of the Capacity Building Commission, Office of Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the government of India, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for engaging with the Centre for Technology, Innovation and Economic Research (CTIER) and Ahmedabad University to develop and deliver the ‘Building Science Leaders in India' programme.

The minister said, the ‘Building Science Leaders in India' is a uniquely designed collaborative executive development programme for scientists who are leading labs or are likely to assume leadership roles and future directors of research organisations.

He said, the program will hone the key competencies such as communication, design thinking and project management in scientists.

