Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district yesterday.

In a post on X, Singh expressed sorrow over the unfortunate incident and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

"Just now spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Vishesh Paul Mahajan after learning about the road accident of a van travelling from Reasi to Thub in which two passengers have lost their lives and two injured have been immediately rushed to the district hospital," the post read.

"My sincere condolences to the bereaved family. All possible help is being provided. I am in constant touch," added the post.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Reasi on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when a vehicle, which was on its way to Thub from Reasi, plunged into a gorge near Thub.

Two people travelling in the vehicle died on the spot, whereas two others sustained injuries.

Officials said that on receiving the information, a police team from nearby Police Post Thanole reached the spot, and with the help of locals, they retrieved two bodies and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

