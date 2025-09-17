Pathankot (Punjab) [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday visited Kolain village in Pathankot, one of the areas severely affected by recent floods, and assured the residents that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation and affected homes will be reconstructed.

During his visit to the flood-affected areas, Singh said, "We want to assure people that PM Modi himself is concerned about Punjab. He's monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and is being briefed... I personally held a virtual meeting with the DCs of 23 districts of Punjab..."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Overwhelmed With Innumerable Wishes From Across India and Globally on His 75th Birthday, Says 'Source of Great Strength'.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that relief measures have been implemented for those whose homes were washed away.

"There are two types of arrangements for those whose homes were washed away... First, temporary arrangements have been made... Wherever land has been washed away, at vulnerable points, we will ensure that when reconstruction takes place, it is even better than before..." the Union Minister stated.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Issues Clarification Over Claims of Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme Being Scrapped.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a comprehensive relief package for Punjab, stating that the state has suffered an estimated loss of at least Rs 20,000 crore due to floods, and the Rs 1,600 crore initial relief announced by the union government "does grave injustice" to the people of the state.

Recalling his visit to the state, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said he witnessed shocking devastation and its human cost. He said over four lakh acres of paddy crop have been destroyed, and over 10 lakh animals have perished.

The Congress leader said that in this hour of need of Punjab, the Centre and people of the country must reassure every farmer, every soldier, and every family in Punjab that India stands with them.

"I write to you regarding the catastrophic floods that have devastated Punjab. During my recent visit, I witnessed the shocking devastation and its human cost. Over 4 lakh acres of paddy crop have been destroyed, and over 10 lakh animals have perished. Lakhs of people, mostly from marginalised communities, have lost their homes. The flood has also rendered vast tracts of land uncultivable in the near future. Even today, thousands of acres are submerged, and villages remain cut off," Rahul Gandhi said in his letter written on Tuesday.

PM Modi visited Punjab on September 9 and reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts and heavy rain in the affected areas of Punjab.

He conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab and had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

The government announced that there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. PM Modi had also visited Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to review the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides in affected areas.

He announced financial assistance of Rs. 1500 crore for Himachal Pradesh. The government announced that there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)