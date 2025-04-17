Imphal (Manipur), April 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, visited Manipur on Thursday to review key development schemes under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

Scindia will also take part in a High-Level Task Force Meeting on Sports, which will be chaired by the Governor of Manipur. The meeting will focus on improving sports infrastructure and promoting young talent in the state.

Also Read | How Many Dolo 650 Can Be Taken in a Day? As US Doctor's 'Indians Take Dolo 650 Like It's Cadbury Gems' Post Goes Viral, Know How Much Paracetamol Is Safe for Your Body.

Both meetings will be held at Raj Bhawan, Imphal, and will be attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and senior officials from both the central and state governments.

In a post on X, Scindia wrote, "Delighted to be in Imphal, Manipur today for Review Meeting on key development schemes and to participate in a High-Level Task Force Meeting on Sports. We remain committed in supporting the State's journey towards peace, development & youth empowerment."

Also Read | 'Crime Master, Bhoo-Mafia' Robert Vadra: BJP Leader Gaurav Bhatia Launches Scathing Attack at Gandhi Family Over ED Probe (Watch Videos).

https://x.com/JM_Scindia/status/1912803026143674580

Earlier on April 15, in a significant step toward enhancing international cooperation and fostering global investment in India's vibrant North East, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) organised an Ambassadors' Meet in New Delhi.

Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and senior diplomatic representatives from over 80 countries participated in the event.

The event aimed to showcase the immense potential of the North Eastern Region (NER) and strengthen bilateral ties for sustainable development.

The Ambassadors' Meet was graced by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, who emphasised the region's strategic importance, both economically and geopolitically.

In his keynote address, the Union Minister highlighted the Indian government's commitment to transforming the North East into a hub of connectivity, trade, and innovation. He also underlined that each of the eight states of the North East embodies unique strengths, resources and opportunities, making the region an invaluable asset in India's growth story. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)