New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday felicitated the Indian team on winning the Blind cricket T20 World Cup for the third successive time recently.

She interacted with the Captain of the team Ajay Kumar Reddy, the team members and congratulated each one of them and discussed ways to promote cricket for the blind in India further.

Lekhi hosted a lunch for the 'champions' here in the National Capital.

Later, She took to Twitter and said, "Honoured to felicitate and host the Indian National Blind Cricket team to celebrate their victory in the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2022. Interacted with the champion cricketers who made the nation proud and are an inspiration for every Indian."

She appreciated each of the members and acknowledged their efforts of how they rose above disability and focussed on their ability.

Praising the teamwork and spirit of the players on performing a hat-trick of World Cup titles, the Minister also exuded her hope for winning the next World Cup.

She congratulated them on behalf of the nation and said that they have made the country "proud".

India had beaten Bangladesh by 120 runs to win the T-20 World Cup final in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Indian teams had beaten Pakistan in the earlier two finals in 2012 and 2017. (ANI)

