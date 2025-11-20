New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday extended congratulations to Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, along with Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who have sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers in the newly formed NDA government.

Gadkari also congratulated all members of the newly inducted Bihar cabinet and expressed confidence in the state's future under the renewed leadership.

In a post on X, Gadkari said, "Heartfelt congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister, and to Shri @samrat4bjp Ji and Shri @VijayKrSinhaBih Ji as Deputy Chief Ministers, along with the new cabinet of Bihar. "

Gadkari wished the new government success, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

"Under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's visionary leadership, the NDA's double-engine government will accelerate Bihar's development--driving rapid growth, modern infrastructure, stronger governance, and positioning the state as a key contributor to Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

Earlier today, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, which has hosted his inaugurations in 2005, 2010, and 2015. It is at this venue that Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

Various Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states were also present at the oath-taking ceremony. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, among others, were present.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and LJP (RV) Chief Chirag Paswan, among others, participated in the ceremony at Gandhi Maidan.

The JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the NDA swept 202 assembly constituencies, with the BJP emerging as the largest party, winning 89 seats.

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also retained their posts as they took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers. (ANI)

