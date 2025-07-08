Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a public grievance meeting in his Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, where he interacted with citizens and addressed a range of local issues.

Speaking to the media after the event, Goyal said, "In this area, the public welfare office is continuously addressing people's concerns, maintaining contact with them, and resolving various issues properly. Our workers and local leaders are consistently present at this office...

Also Read | US Demands Trade Deals or Threatens Tariffs by August 1.

Goyal emphasized that serving the public remains at the heart of the initiative.

"We are always ready to resolve the issues brought before me, and it brings great satisfaction when justice is delivered to people. In reality, this office was established to serve the public and promote the welfare of the people. To the best of our capacity, we are dedicated to working for the public," he added further.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1942243104637301018

Further in a post on X he wrote, "Met with approximately 300 families from North Mumbai to learn about their experiences, expectations, and suggestions. Assured swift resolution of the issues they shared today so that with everyone's cooperation, we can realise the dream of our excellent Mumbai." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)