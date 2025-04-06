New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Ravneet Singh Bittu has fervently appealed to senior farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his fast and join talks with the central government on farmer demands.

In a video message, Bittu addressed Dallewal, "Your health is more important, and your life is precious for the people of Punjab as your leadership would always be needed for the struggle of farmers and farm labourers".

Also Read | Waqf Bill Becomes Law: President Droupadi Murmu Accords Assent to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 After Being Cleared by Both Houses of Parliament.

Bittu said that all BJP ministers and senior leaders during the Lok Sabha session had inquired from him about wellbeing of Dallewal and extended their wishes for his wellbeing.

He said that the central government had held a series of meetings on the demands of farmers and wanted to continue the talks. He said that he was making an appeal to Dallewal on behalf of the central government and the people of Punjab to end the hunger strike and come forward for discussion with the central government.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Seeks Deployment of Adequate Forces To Ensure Peaceful Festival Celebration.

Bittu said that he understood the pain of farmers as he also belongs to a farmer family and sat on dharna for over one year at Jantar Mantar in support of farmer demands. He wished that Dallewal would succeed in his mission and continue to serve the people of Punjab for a long time. He hoped that Dallewal would abandon the fast before he joined the meeting with the center on May 4.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan also appealed to farmer leaders to end the protest and join the talks scheduled for May 4.

"The ongoing process of talks between the representatives of the Government of India and the representatives of farmers' organizations regarding their demands is continuing. Farmer leader Shri Jagjit Singh Dallewal has now returned from the hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery. We also request them to end their fast and we will meet with the representatives of farmers organizations for talks on 4th May at 11 am as per the already decided date," the Agriculture Minister said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)