Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched four major initiatives to boost the Ayush sector in northeast India, an official statement said.

A dedicated Panchakarma block, a first in the North East region, was inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Sarbananda Sonowal at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati on Friday, as per the statement.

A state-of-the-art pharmacology and biochemistry lab for Ayush, a first in the region, was also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by the Ayush Minister.

Sonowal, who holds the Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush cabinet portfolios, also laid the foundation stones virtually for the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy along with the Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre to come up at Azara in the city. The Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre is a first-of-its-kind centre in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the traditional system of medicine has been revamped so that it adds strength to the healthcare delivery system in the country. The new Panchakarma block as well as the state-of-the-art laboratories for Ayush are steps that will enable the Ayush healthcare delivery system in the region, which will be particularly beneficial for the people of Assam and the North East."

It is to be noted that the foundation stones for the two buildings--' Panchakarma Block' and 'Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry'Labs'--were laid by Sarbananda Sonowal less than two years ago on February 12, 2022, to boost capacity at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati.

Adding further, the Ayush Minister said, "Modi ji once said that our government ensures the completion of projects that were started by us. The inauguration of 'Panchakarma Block' and 'Pharmacology & Biochemistry' labs are yet other examples of how, under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, we continue to embark on this journey for swift development of initiatives, ensuring speedy growth. I would like to assure you that Modi ji's leadership will inspire us to deliver the permanent campus of the Regional Research Centre for Homoeopathy as well as India's first integrated Ayush Wellness Centre within the stipulated time so that we can continue our tradition. We are also actively considering elevating the Central Ayurveda Research Institute into a national institute."

The Health & Family Welfare Minister, Assam, Keshab Mahanta; Lok Sabha MP for Guwahati, Queen Oja; the MLA (Dispur) Atul Bora; and the MLA (West Guwahati), Ramendra Narayan Kalita, also graced the occasion and joined the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, at the launch of these big-ticket initiatives for promotion of Ayush in the region.

The dedicated Panchakarma Block (G+3) at CARI will be providing the best Panchakarma therapies to people at reasonable rates. The researchers will also be examining the role of panchakarma in healing patients as well as enriching the quality of their lives, as per the statement.

With an area of 9453.30 square feet, the new building will conduct scientific validation of Panchakarma therapies. A panchakarma training course will also be undertaken here to train panchakarma technicians, ensuring quality resources for the Ayush market, it added.

The G+3 building was built at a cost of more than Rs 7.72 crore. The building is equipped with dedicated rooms to perform key Panchakarma therapies, like the Snehana and Swedana rooms, the Shirodhara rooms, and the Basti rooms.

A medicine lab to prepare medicines used in the Panchakarma, like Kwath preparation and the making of Basti Dravya, has also been created. Space has also been made for dedicated classrooms to train Panchakarma technicians under the Panchakarma Technician Course, it stated.

The G+3 building is also equipped with a conference hall, a special therapy room for VIP guests with a living room, guest room and waiting room as well as a canteen. Various machines like the New Panchakarma Droni, Bashpa Swedana Yantra (steam chamber), Nadi Swedana Yantra, Sarvangadhara Yantra, Shirodhara Yantra, Basti Yantra, Nasya Applicator, Avagaha Tub, Sauna chamber and other key instruments are also being installed for effective Panchakarma treatment.

A first-of-its-kind 'Pharmacology and Biochemistry Laboratories' in the Ayush sector in the North East are equipped with facilities for drug standardisation, safety and efficacy evaluation of Ayurvedic formulations.

The labs will scientifically validate the therapeutic and safety potential of classical Ayurvedic formulations, ethno-medicinal plants and plant-based formulations. It will further work to develop cost-effective novel polyherbal formulations from Ayurvedic plants, especially those found in the North East region. The G+2 building was built at a cost of more than Rs 2.71 crore.

A modern animal house to probe pre-clinical studies for the safety and efficacy of Ayurvedic formulations; a state-of-the-art pharmacology lab with sophisticated equipment like a rotary evaporator and Soxhlet extractor; a haematology analyzer, biochemistry analyzer, coagulation analyzer, analgesiometer, UV-VIS spectrophotometer, laboratory deep freezer, and plethysmometer, among others. The chemistry lab is to work on the standardisation of Ayurvedic formulations and to ensure the quality of the drugs.

Modern instruments like High-Performance Thin Layer Chromatography (HPTLC), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), and X-ray Diffractometer (XRD), among other. Spread over an area of 3491.62 square feet, the new lab (G+2) and the modern machines were installed at a total cost of more than Rs 6.42 crore.

The new campus of the Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy (RRIH) has a sprawling 18,610-square-foot area. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 53.89 crore, the project is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

The new campus will be equipped with a 50-bed IPD unit and OPD services with specialty clinics. A clinical lab with state-of-the-art equipment, an emergency unit and a minor operation theatre will be part of the new campus.

India's first integrated Ayush Wellness Centre will have treatment and OPD facilities in the streams of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.

The centre will also impart therapies of Panchakarma, Naturopathy, Unani and Siddha for the benefit of the people. A herbal garden will also be created at the centre, as per the statement. (ANI)

