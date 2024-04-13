Tinsukia (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP candidate from Dibrugarh, Sarbanand Sonowal participated in the Bihu celebrations in Tinsukia district on Saturday.

Bihu is an important cultural festival of Assam and coincides with the Assamese New Year.

Talking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "This festival has a huge importance in the lives of all Assamese. We perform 'Gau Puja' to keep our minds positive. Through this festival, we try to fulfil our responsibilities towards animals. The importance of cows in our lives is immense. It plays a vital role in keeping our environment and ecology safe."

Goru Bihu, the first day of Rongali Bihu, is being celebrated across Assam today. On this day, farmers take their cows to a pond/river to bathe them before applying Mah-Haldi, made of turmeric powder and pulses on them.

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu is celebrated annually in the second week of April across the state with joy and fervour.

The week-long Bihu celebrations in Assam start with Goru Bihu, the day of Sankranti dedicated to livestock.

Rongali Bihu is a multi-day festival that typically spans seven days, each day known as 'Xaat Bihu.' The celebration involves various cultural activities, traditional rituals, and feasting. (ANI)

