Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, conducted extensive review meetings on Friday in Mumbai.

In light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Union Minister Sonowal reviewed key maritime projects and directed the officials to ensure that business remains as usual.

Sonowal also reviewed measures to ensure cargo operations' smooth and regular movement.

Major organisations under the ministry, including the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL), Indian Port Global Ltd. (IPGL), the Directorate General of Shipping, and the Mumbai Port Authority attended the meeting.

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, one of the ministry's flagship initiatives.

In a detailed interaction with the CMD and directors of SCI, the minister reviewed current operations, fleet augmentation, and long-term expansion strategies aligned with the government's Vision 2047.

As India's strategic national shipping line, SCI plays a pivotal role in advancing maritime self-reliance and capacity enhancement.

An in-depth review of the Greenfield Mega Port project at Vadhvan was held with JNPA Chairman Unmesh Wagh and senior officials.

Union Minister Sonowal stressed the need to fast-track the port's development, citing the Prime Minister's vision of making India a global maritime leader.

The minister also met with IPGL Chairman Sunil Mukundan to assess the company's global performance.

Discussions included the progress and plans for Chabahar Port in Iran and Sittwe Port in Myanmar, a key project that aims to expand India's maritime footprint internationally.

A separate meeting was held with IPRCL Chairman M.K. Semwal and Senior management to assess progress on critical rail connectivity projects, particularly those supporting IWAI operations in Assam and infrastructure across major ports.

The minister urged IPRCL to prioritise the development of port-linked rail tracks given rising cargo volumes.

In addition, the Union Minister interacted with the newly constituted National Shipping Board (NSB), welcoming its Chairperson and members.

Sarbanand Sonowal emphasised the board's strategic role in policy guidance and expressed confidence in its contribution to shaping India's maritime future.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working towards unearthing opportunities of the blue economy and enabling our maritime sector to step up to become a major force in the world. All our agencies, organisations, and teams are working towards the realisation of PM Modi's vision of transforming our country into a Viksit Bharat. We met to review our key projects and take measures towards swift realisation of these maritime goals," tUnion Minister Sonowal, said. (ANI)

