Puri (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State V Somanna on Sunday visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri and offered his prayers to Lord Jagannath. The Minister was accompanied by his family. The Minister urged all Hindus in the country to come to Puri and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "This is a historical temple of Lord Jagannath. Hindus in the country should come here and seek his blessings...After PM Modi came to power, this has been strengthened. You can see the cleanliness here. Every day, more than five to six lakh people come here for the darshan. How well this is maintained...In 10 years, a lot of work has been done...I pray for further opportunity to work under the leadership of PM Modi to serve the country..."

This year's Jagannath Rath Yatra drew lakhs of devotees, many of whom had travelled from different parts of the country and abroad to witness the grand chariots of the three deities, Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, at the Gundicha temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to Jagannath temple.

The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals in Puri, Odisha. This festival takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. The three chariots are built anew every year ahead of the annual chariot festival.

On July 7, devotees gathered in large numbers in Puri to witness the sacred 'Adhara Panna' ritual, as Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, was offered a special drink on the chariot. The ritual is considered one of the most significant events in the Rath Yatra celebrations. The 'Adhara Panna' ritual involves the offering of a sacred drink made with milk, sugar, and other ingredients to the deities in uniquely designed earthen pots shaped like the Lord's mouth. (ANI)

