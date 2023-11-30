Nalbari (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Sankalp Yatra at a meeting held in Assam's Nalbari on Thursday.

The Minister was joined by the Lok Sabha MP of Guwahati, Queen Oja.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, this Sankalp Yatra is an earnest attempt to make the people of our country realise the various welfare schemes aimed at enriching the quality of lives and at the same time enabling social apparatus towards realising the Modi ji's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047."

"With the help of the government welfare schemes like PM Kisan, PM Awas Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer, PM SVANidhi, PM VIshwarkarma, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Pranam, Jan Dhan Yojana and so many other schemes, the government is aiming to serve the poor, honour the marginalised, and ensure the welfare of the farmers," he added.

The Union Minister said that PM Modi has given a clarion call that the Atmanirbharta of India can only be achieved by empowering Nari Shakti.

"For this, the government under PM Narendra Modi ji, many revolutionaries initiatives like Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and so many others as well as correcting social evils like Triple Talaq, the women power of India are being empowered towards the cause of nation building," Sonowal said.

"The youth of the country remains the cornerstone towards realising the vision of PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat. With the implementation of the National Education Policy, Skill India initiative and other important initiatives are implemented by the Modi government towards making our Bharat, Shrestha Bharat," he added.

PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing on Thursday.

He also launched Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra. During the program, the Prime Minister dedicated the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar.

Further, PM Modi also launched the program to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000.

The Prime Minister announced both these initiatives, providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 during his Independence Day speech earlier this year.

The program marks the fulfilment of these promises. The Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries from Deoghar in Jharkhand, Raigarha in Odisha, Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh, Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, and Arnia in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

