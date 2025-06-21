Ernakulam (Kerala) [India] June 21 (ANI): Union Minister Suresh Gopi joined the yoga celebration on Saturday in Ernakulam, Kerala, on International Yoga Day. He was seen performing the yoga pose along with young children and residents.

The 11th International Yoga Day is being celebrated all over India. People are coming out of their houses to participate in several events being organised in different parts of India. Yoga is a way to a healthy and happy life, and 21 June, which is recognised as International Yoga Day, is a reminder to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Yoga Day Celebrations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi Joins Event (Watch Video).

Several ministers and leaders are participating in yoga celebrations in different states and regions to raise awareness and motivate people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility. Speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge the global community on this important occasion to let this International Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity. Let this be the day when inner peace becomes a global policy, where yoga is embraced not just as a personal practice, but as a powerful tool for global partnership and unity. Let every country and every society make yoga a shared responsibility, a common contribution toward collective well-being," the Prime Minister said.

The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration. PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh. The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)