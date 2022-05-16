New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will inaugurate the services of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) at Shillong, Meghalaya on Tuesday.

CRC--Shillong is situated at around 10 acres of land given by of Meghalaya Governmnet at Monfort Building, Dhankheti, Shillong and functioning under the administrative control of the National Institute for Empowerment of Person with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), Chennai, under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE).

The aim of the initiative is to create resources and services required for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the State of Meghalaya.

The central government has set up CRCs in different parts of India, especially in the North-Eastern states. The CRC at Shillong is the 20th such institution and has become functional since July, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, CRC-Shillong provides clinical services to PwDs like special education, physiotherapy, vocational rehabilitation, clinical psychology, orientation and mobility training, occupational therapy, speech and hearing services, prosthetic and orthotic services, sensory integration therapy, guidance and counseling and community-based rehabilitation services in Meghalaya.

CRC Shillong also provides aids and appliances to the Persons with Disabilities under ADIP Scheme by organizing ADIP assessment and distribution camp.

Apart from providing clinical services, this organization is involved in creating awareness, developing resource materials, conducting outreach programs and implementing schemes of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. (ANI)

