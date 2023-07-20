New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The secretary of the Union parliamentary affairs ministry has sought the Delhi lieutenant governor's intervention for expediting the assembly digitisation project which has been pending for four years, according to a Raj Niwas note.

The LG Secretariat has forwarded the request of the parliamentary affairs secretary to the Delhi government's principal secretary (law, justice and legislative affairs) for appropriate action in the matter, the note stated.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that the process is underway to appoint a consultant for the implementation of the project to make the House paperless.

The parliamentary affairs secretary has urged the LG to ensure implementation of the project using the funds already available under National eVidhan Application (NeVA) scheme, according to the Raj Niwas.

All the 37 legislative assemblies and councils in the country, except the Delhi Legislative Assembly, have already implemented or initiated the process for digitisation, claimed the note.

Earlier, the parliamentary affairs secretary had written to the Delhi chief secretary in February this year, asking the Delhi government to adopt Project NeVA.

The Centre has proposed to provide 100 per cent funding to Delhi for implementation of NeVA for digitalising the Vidhan Sabha, maintenance, ugradation and customisation of the application, capacity building, cloud deployment charges and charges for security audit for life.

In 2019, the Delhi government refused to accept the central government's financial and technical assistance for the project and instead, chose to develop the application on its own, at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore, said the note.

The ambitious National eVidhan Application (NeVA) launched in 2015 aims at digitising legislative assemblies across the country and making them paperless.

"Since NeVA is a process-based application, the recurring cost of running the assembly would be bare minimum and the entire saving will accrue to the government of Delhi, for spending and for convenience of the legislators and the general public,” read the Union parliamentary affairs secretary's letter to the Delhi chief secretary.

