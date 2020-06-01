India News | #Unlock1: People Arrive at Delhi's Gazipur Market to Buy Essentials

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): People arrived at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur here on Monday to make purchases, amid #Unlock1.

Buyers and vendors present in the market were seen wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms. People in large numbers could be seen forming queues while entering the market.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that only a limited number of activities would remain prohibited throughout the country during #Unlock1, which will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. (ANI)

