Monsoon Hits Kerala, Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Thiruvananthapuram, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Nine Districts

Rainfall (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 1: Heavy rain lashed parts of Kerala including capital city Thiruvananthapuram and nearby areas as well as several other districts of the southern state n Monday, inundating roads and low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that southwest monsoon will hit Kerala on June 1. Also, the timely arrival of the monsoon in Kerala can also be attributed to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The weather agency said that the temperature is expected to go down to 25 degrees Celsius during the day in the city. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: No Delay, Onset of Southwest Monsoon Over Kerala Likely From June 1, Says IMD.

The IMD has also issued yellow alert for nine districts of Kerala today - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kannur districts. Earlier, the IMD, in its onset date forecast on May 15, had said the monsoon is likely to hit the southern state on June 5, four days after its normal arrival. The IMD had said that the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

Moreover, two storms are forming over the Arabian Sea, one lies off the African coast and is likely to move over Oman and Yemen, while the other is placed close to India. The IMD said that a low pressure area was formed over Arabian sea and Lakshadweep is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and reach coastal states of Maharashtra and Gujarat next week.

Kerala: Rain lashes various parts of Thiruvananthapuram; visuals from Peroorkada junction. Temperature is expected to go down to 25 degrees Celsius during the day in the city, according to India Meteorological Department. pic.twitter.com/9lYNPjXnK9 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

On Sunday, parts of Telangana witnessed heavy rainfall throwing traffic out of gear in the city while several districts received the pre-monsoon rain, providing much needed relief to people reeling under heatwave conditions.

The IMD had predicted onset of monsoon in Kerala on June 1, in Chennai on June 4, in Hyderabad on June 8, in Pune on June 10 and Mumbai on June 11 and Delhi June 27. The weather agency will issue the second stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for South-West Monsoon Season rainfall on Monday.