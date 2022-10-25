Hapur (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) One person has been arrested here in connection to a shooting in the Babugarh police station area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Arjun (24), a resident of Kankori village was sleeping in his home after celebrating Diwali on Monday, when around midnight, two youths entered his house and shot him dead.

The duo fled from the spot.

Family members lodged a complaint against Saurabh and Sookha of the same village, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Mishra said, adding that Sookha has been arrested on Tuesday.

