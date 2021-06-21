Ballia (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth of her village in Sahatwar police station area, police said on Monday.

The victim was going to her agricultural fields with her elder sister on Sunday when Virendra Yadav stopped her, they said.

He also attacked the victim's sister with a sharp-edged weapon when she objected, leaving her injured, police said.

The accused then took the victim to a secluded spot where he allegedly raped her, police said, adding that the woman has been sent to hospital for medical examination.

On the complaint of the victim's mother, a case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)