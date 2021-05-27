Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped by three men in a village here, police said on Thursday, adding that the culprits have been arrested.

On Wednesday, Shubham, Noni and Sorabh abducted the woman and gang-raped her in a field under Khatauli police station area, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's family, the culprits also threatened the woman with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Police said all three accused have been arrested and a case has been lodged against them. PTI Corr MA

