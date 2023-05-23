Farrukhabad (UP), May 23 (PTI) Three teenage friends who had gone to bathe in the river Ganga drowned on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Ujaib (18), Zohaib (14) and Ashraf (17), residents of Sheikhpura village under the Kamalganj police station area. They had gone to take bathe in Ganga and ventured into deep waters.

Also Read | Death Threat to Joe Biden: Indian-Origin Teen Charged With Threating To Kill US President, Vice President Kamala Harris.

One of their friends, Sameer, who had not joined them in the water but was standing nearby, informed their family members and police about the incident.

Divers fished out the bodies after almost two hours, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Husband, In-Laws Push Woman, Her 4-Year-Old Child From First Floor; FIR Lodged.

A police outpost in-charge said the family members of the deceased have given in writing not to conduct the post-mortem examination of the deceased.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)