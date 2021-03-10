Lalitpur (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district has sentenced four people to life imprisonment for killing a man over 11 years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Anupam Goyal on Tuesday also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts Vikram Singh, Jandail Singh, Moru Raja and Monu.

The four had thrashed Ramratan to death on June 17, 2009 in Maumafi village.

An FIR in this regard was registered by victim's brother Suraj Prasad Tiwari at city police station.

The court also ordered the convicts to give half of the fine amount to the victim's family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)