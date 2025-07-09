Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh administration on Wednesday continued its crackdown on the properties of Chhangur Baba for the second day in a row.

Chhangur Baba, recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), is alleged to be the mastermind of a large-scale religious conversion gang.

Earlier on Tuesday, following the demolition of properties of an alleged mastermind of a religious conversion gang, Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, UP Minister Anil Rajbhar said that he destroyed the lives of multiple women through conversions and which almost amounts to treason.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Rajbhar said, "He earned immense property by religious conversions. This is only the beginning. He destroyed the lives of multiple women through conversions and which almost amounts to treason. The government is doing the demolition activity. 18 people have been named, including a former minister of a particular community. Many other properties have to be found and seized. Network in 40 countries, and it is an example of the conspiracy against the country outside the border limits."

Meanwhile, SP Vikas Kumar said, "This building made by Chhangur Baba on government land is being demolished. Police and PAC are deployed here."

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested Chhangur Baba and his aide in Lucknow on July 5.

ADGP (Law and Order), Amitabh Yash said, "STF had received information that in Uttaraula town of Balrampur district, Changur Baba aka Jamaluddin Baba who project himself as Haji Pir Jalaluddin and run a vast network of conversion. During the investigation, it was learnt that he lured girls through his agents and then motivated them for religious conversion."

He further said that it was understood that they had received more than a hundred crore as foreign funding, which they use for conversion.

"They have also acquired many properties in that town. The person has travelled to Islamic countries 40-50 times. After gathering all this information, a case was registered, and an investigation is currently underway by the UP ATS. Two people have been arrested in that case. An investigation is ongoing, and the arrest of more persons is possible... Their network is pan-India, and most of the funds have come from Gulf countries, which UP STF is investigating," he added. (ANI)

