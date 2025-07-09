Samastipur, July 9: Three persons, including a father-son duo, died allegedly after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning the septic tank of their house in Bihar's Samastipur district, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Daya Ram Shah (45), his son Radhey Shyam Kumar (15), and Umesh Shah (45). Police said Umesh Shah was also a relative of Daya Ram Shah. The incident took place in Salha Buzurg village in Larjaghat police station area on Tuesday evening. Ahmedabad: 3 Workers Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Septic Tank at Jeans Washing Factory in Gujarat.

Speaking to reporters, Larjaghat police station Sub-Inspector Jitendra Kumar said, "Police received information that three people fell unconscious while cleaning the septic tank of their house in Salha Buzurg village on Tuesday evening. All three were taken out of the tank with the help of villagers and were taken to the nearest hospital where they were declared dead." The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, he added.