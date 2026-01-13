Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): The second sacred bathing ritual (snan) of Magh Mela will be held on Makar Sankranti, on January 15 in Prayagraj. After the successful Paush Purnima snan, in which over 31 lakh devotees took a holy dip, the Mela administration has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Makar Sankranti Snan.

Paush Purnima snan was held on January 3.

Special arrangements have been made at the bathing ghats to ensure smooth movement, with parking facilities set up closer to the ghats so that devotees have to walk as little as possible. The administration estimates that more than 1 crore devotees will take the holy dip on this occasion.

The administration has prepared a mega plan for crowd management. In the previous Magh Mela-2024, over 28.95 lakh devotees took a holy dip. Seeing the estimate of almost three times more devotees' arrival this time Mela administration has also prepared a mega plan of crowd management.

Magh Mela officer Rishiraj said,"Considering crowd management and smooth traffic, 42 temporary parking areas have been developed this time, in which almost 1 lakh vehicles can park. In Magh Mela 2025-26, a total of 12,100 feet in length in ghats construction is done, in which all necessary basic facilities like changing rooms, pool, kiosk, toilets, are available."

The officer further said that to ensure water availability in the Ganga during the Magh Mela, 8,000 cusecs of water are being released daily from Kanpur's Ganga Barrage. Tapping of all 81 drains that flow into both rivers in Prayagraj has been completed. Continuous monitoring of the Ganga water is happening.

In line with the state's instructions for Magh Mela, special emphasis is placed on cleanliness, security, and smooth transport. Mela officer Rishiraj said that, "to make Magh Mela open-defecation-free (ODF), odour-free, and Ganga zero-discharge, approximately 25,880 toilets, 11,000 dustbins, over 10 lakh liner bags, 25 suction vehicles, and 3,300 cleaning workers were deployed. For devotees, smooth and easy movement of the bike taxi and golf cart has been arranged."

Magh Mela police superintendent Neeraj Pandey said, "In the entire mela area, 17 police stations and 42 police posts, 20 fire stations, 7 fire posts, 20 fire watch towers, 1 water police station, 01 water police control room and 4 water police sub control rooms were established. 8 kilometres more deep water barricading and 2 kilometres of river line (for a single-direction route) installed. Para-military force deployment done in the mela area from a security perspective."

In addition to previously established CCTV cameras in the city and mela area, over 400 cameras, including AI-equipped cameras, are arranged for crowd monitoring, crowd density analysis, incident reporting, cleanliness and security surveillance. (ANI)

