Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): In a tragic incident at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a final-year diploma student was found dead after allegedly hanging herself in her hostel room on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Insha Fatima, who was staying at Sarojini Naidu Hall (SN Hall). Professor Mohd Wasim Ali, Proctor of AMU, giving the details of the incident to ANI, said, "Today, around 7:30, information came that she had hung herself in her room. She was immediately taken to the medical college, and the whole team of the medical college tried to save her, but despite their efforts, they were unable to save her and declared her dead," he said.

The Proctor called for an investigation into the matter. "This is a matter of investigation. If any complaint or FIR comes, then an investigation will definitely happen, and everything will be revealed about the reason behind what happened," Prof Ali said.

He further informed that the room where the incident took place has been sealed immediately. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, this incident comes just a few days after a teacher at the same university was shot in the head by unknown miscreants.

The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali said that Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the ABK School of the university, was shot in the head.

"Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment...We learned that the man who had been shot has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, and he was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was shot in the head... He died there at the medical college...," the Proctor told the media.

He futher informed that the number of shots fired was still unclear, with some alleging three and others five.

Moreover, the police reached the crime scene promptly after receiving the news, and Rao was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.

SSP Neeraj Jadon informed ANI that two unidentified men shot at Rao. The investigation in the case is underway, and the search for the assailants has begun. (ANI)

