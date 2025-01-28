Hardoi (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) An Army personnel and his two-year-old son were killed, while his wife sustained critical injuries when their car collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Hardoi National Highway, police said on Tuesday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (East Hardoi) Nripendra Kumar, the incident occurred on Monday night near the Khajurmai trisection in Baghauli.

Raja Singh, 34, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Rae Bareli, and his son Lakshya Pratap Singh died while his wife Rishu Singh, 32, got injured.

