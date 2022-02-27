Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): As polling for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway, the Congress party's candidate from Rampur Khas, Aradhana Misra cast her vote at a polling station in Sangramgarh on Sunday.

After casting her vote, Misra expressed confidence that the Congress party will win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Biggest power in a democracy is your vote. Vote for the country and your own future," Misra told ANI today.

The Congress leader highlighted that the people of Rampur Khas will create history again by voting for Congress.

She added, "People of Rampur Khas will create history again. The main issues raised by Congress- of farmers, youth, women security, and inflation- are the issues with which we went to public. People of Uttar Pradesh will place their trust in Congress."

BJP has fielded Nagendra Pratap Singh from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh, who will contest against Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Misra.

The Congress contested 114 of 403 seats in the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. It won only seven seats, securing 6.25 per cent of the total votes. In 2012, it had won 28 out of the 355 seats contested, securing 11.65 per cent of the total votes.

Polling for four phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluided. Voting for the fifth phase is underway today. Polling the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

