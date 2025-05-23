New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested one suspect from Seelampur in Delhi, allegedly involved in anti-national activities and having contact with Pakistani operatives, including officials connected to the Pakistani government and military.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Harun.

Md Sahid, brother of the accused Harun, said, "Two people came to Harun's house in civilian uniform, but he wasn't home. They met me and said that they were from the passport office, and those who came from Pakistan are being called back, made to sign, and then sent back after questioning. Then Harun went with them, and when he didn't return, we called him, the phone rang several times, and then it was switched off. When we went to the police station, they said they didn't know anything and sent him to Noida. Then he was presented at the Lucknow in court yesterday. By the time we arrived, it was too late, and we couldn't meet him."

He further said that he used to go to Pakistan as he had married there.

"He went to Pakistan last time on April 5 and returned back on 25th. During Covid, Harun used to help people in the locality," he added.

Rukaiya Begum, mother of Harun, said, "I have been living here since I was 12 years old. Harun never said anything to suggest there was something going on. I wasn't there when they took him away. He got married a second time in Pakistan, which is why he used to go there once a year. He must have gotten to know Mujammil through visa-related work. That man has trapped my son. If this has been going on for three months, then why didn't you stop him from crossing the border? You could have caught him if he were doing something wrong."

Shabana, wife of Md. Harun said, "My husband is innocent. He had a second marriage in Pakistan and used to go there to meet her. He also worked on visa-related matters, and the visa always came after a full inquiry. He hasn't done anything wrong, he is a heart patient. I want to meet him once; they arrested him and didn't even allow us to meet him."

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received intelligence that Tufail, son of Maqsood Alam, a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was associated with a WhatsApp group created by Pakistan-backed anti-national organisations aimed at harming India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity, said an official statement.

Tufail is a resident of Doshipura, Jaitpura, District in Varanasi.

It was also reported that the individual was sharing important internal security-related information with Pakistani phone numbers.

According to the release, upon developing this intelligence, the ATS field unit in Varanasi confirmed that the accused, Tufail, was in contact with multiple individuals in Pakistan. Tufail was sharing videos of Maulana Shad Rizvi, a leader of the terrorist organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik in Pakistan, on WhatsApp groups. He was also sharing messages calling for "Ghazwa-e-Hind," avenging the Babri Masjid incident, and implementing Sharia law in India.

Tufail had shared images and information related to several key Indian locations, including Rajghat, Namoghat, Gyanvapi, the railway station, Jama Masjid, Red Fort, and Nizamuddin Auliya, with Pakistani numbers.

He also circulated the link to these Pakistan-run groups among many other people in Varanasi. Tufail was reportedly in contact with over 600 Pakistani numbers.

He was also in contact via Facebook with a woman named Nafeesa, a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan, whose husband is reportedly in the Pakistani army.

On May 22, 2025, Tufail was arrested from Adampur, Varanasi under FIR No. 05/25, Sections 148/152 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) at ATS Police Station, Lucknow. The accused will be presented before the Court as per legal procedure for further judicial action. (ANI)

