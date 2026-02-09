Mumbai, February 9: A 45-year-old truck driver, Ranveer Singh Yadav, was found brutally murdered in his home in Padiyapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah early Monday morning, February 9. Local authorities believe the victim was hacked to death with an axe by his wife, Pooja, and her alleged lover, following a domestic dispute. The suspects fled the scene along with the couple's minor daughter, prompting a multi-district manhunt by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Discovery of the Crime Scene

The incident came to light around 7:00 AM when a neighbour arrived at the residence of Yadav for a routine morning visit. Finding the door ajar and receiving no response, the neighbour entered to discover Yadav’s body lying in the verandah. Etawah Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After He Finds Out About Her Illicit Affair With Adopted Son, Frames Villagers To Mislead Police in UP; 2 Arrested.

Wife Colludes With Lover, Hacks Husband to Death With Axe in Etawah

According to police reports, the victim sustained multiple deep wounds inflicted by an axe. A blood-stained weapon was recovered near a pile of vegetables at the scene. ASP (Rural) Shrishchandra and Station House Officer Vikram Singh arrived shortly after with forensic teams and a dog squad to secure evidence.

History of Domestic Discord

Investigations revealed that Ranveer Singh Yadav married Pooja, a resident of Vrindavan, in 2018. However, the marriage was reportedly strained within a year. Following a period of separation and a pregnancy, Pooja returned to live with Yadav three years ago after a village council mediation. The couple had recently moved into a separate house on a farm belonging to Yadav’s elder brother. Family members allege that despite the mediation, tensions remained high due to Pooja’s ongoing relationship with a local man from the same village.

The Night of the Incident

Preliminary findings suggest that Yadav, who worked as a truck driver, returned home unexpectedly on Sunday night. An argument broke out, which police believe escalated into a fatal attack. The suspects - identified as the wife and her partner - allegedly used an axe found in the house to carry out the murder before fleeing under the cover of darkness. Etawah Horror: Jeweller Kills 4 Members of His Family by Feeding Them Poisonous Substance; Upload Photographs of Bodies on WhatsApp Status, Attempts Suicide.

Police Investigation and Search

The Etawah police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). While the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the focus has shifted to locating the fugitives.

