Hathras, Feb 12 (PTI) The Bharatiya Kisan Union on Wednesday held a Maha Panchayat in Sikandrarao town where farmer leader Rakesh Tikait called for a nationwide movement to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support price.

Addressing the gathering at the municipal ground, Tikait urged farmers not to sell their land and to prepare at least one family member for the movement.

"If each family dedicates 10 days to the movement and 20 days to farming, their land will be safeguarded," he said.

Tikait claimed that farmers in Bihar are not receiving fair prices for their crops.

"Bihar produces the maize used for popcorn across the country, but farmers there get only Rs 12-14 per kg. That is why many farmers have left Bihar and migrated," he said.

He blamed the abolition of agricultural markets (mandis) in Bihar for this situation and warned that a new policy could lead to the gradual closure of mandis nationwide.

"Their plan is to lease mandi land in plots of 500 to 1,000 square metres for 99 years. If this happens, the mandis will disappear in 10-15 years," Tikait alleged.

He also called upon farmers to protest against officials who have an indifferent attitude.

"If officials do not address your concerns, stage a 72-hour sit-in at their offices," he said.

