Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | UP: Body Remains Unattended on Roadside for 3 Hours over COVID-19 Scare

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 05:46 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | UP: Body Remains Unattended on Roadside for 3 Hours over COVID-19 Scare

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) The body of a 60-year-old man remained unattended for almost three hours on a roadside here, as people suspected that he had died due to COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Liaqat, was a hairdresser in Mumbai and had recently returned to Tilhar in Shahjahanpur, he said.

Also Read | Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says 'Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain'.

Liaqat was going to meet his niece on Tuesday, but started experiencing difficulty in breathing and died on the way, the official said.

The people feared they might get infected with the coronavirus on going near Liaqat and his body remained unattended for almost three hours, the official said.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'.

"On Tuesday evening, we got information that the body of a person is lying unattended. A ticket from Mumbai was found from his possession. This created doubts that the person is a COVID-19 suspect. After this, senior officials were informed," said Qamruzama, the in-charge of Tilhar primary health centre.

He said the body was buried on Tuesday night, as per the COVID-19 guidelines, and the graveyard was sanitised.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement