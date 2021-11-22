Gorakhpur, Nov 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday handed over keys of houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and accused previous state governments of depriving the poor of housing.

The CM handed over keys to 15 beneficiaries at a function here.

"Previous governments did not have any idea about how development works should be done for the poor. The poor did not get houses owing to lack of willpower. Our government provided houses to 45 lakh people," he claimed.

He further said, "Earlier houses were given after seeing faces."

Mentioning the achievements of his government, he said, "The mafia had grabbed the land, which has been freed. On it, houses for the poor will be built."

