Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary DS Mishra on Friday gave instructions to preserve all destitute cattle in various districts of the state till March 31. He said that Special Secretary-level officers had been designated as nodal officers for effective implementation and monitoring of cow protection.

Giving the above information, Chief Secretary Mishra said, "For effective implementation and monitoring of the work being done in connection with 100 per cent preservation of destitute cattle by March 31, Special Secretary level officers have been nominated as nodal officers. In this context, the mandate has been issued."

The UP government has instructed nodal officers to visit and review their allotted districts from January 16 to 18, 2023, said Mishra.

He informed that it is mandatory for the Animal Husbandry Department to submit information on the prescribed format by conducting district-level reviews or field visits from January 16, 2023 to January 18, 2023 in the allocated districts in accordance with the mandate issued from time to time by the nodal officers regarding cow protection.

He also said that necessary arrangements will be ensured by all the Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to the Nodal Officers in relation to their necessary stay and tour in their allotted districts. (ANI)

