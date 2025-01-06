Gorakhpur, Jan 6 (PTI) Two families cashed in Kushinagar district's Laukariya village following the disappearance of a Dalit woman, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the married daughter of Laukariya village resident Jai Kumar went missing on December 28, 2024.

Kumar filed a complaint regarding this after which the Gorakhpur police questioned Ali Hasan, the father of accused Roz Muhammad, at his home in Laukariya village on January 2.

Jai Kumar accused Roz Muhammad of abducting his daughter which led to a clash between the two families, the police said.

Following the clash, Jai Kumar's father Badu alias Ramai Paswan, filed complaint on January 2 against four people, including Roz Mohammad, at Gulriha Police Station in Gorakhpur under sections 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In response, Roz Muhammad's mother Airunnisa filed a cross FIR alleging that Jai Kumar's family assaulted her and two other women, Khushbonnisa and Kaisunnisa.

In her complaint, she claimed that their clothes were torn and set on fire. However, police clarified that these claims were not mentioned in the FIR.

The cross FIR was registered on January 5 at Nebua Naurangia Police Station in Kushinagar against seven accused under sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the BNS.

Khadda Circle Officer Umesh Chand Bhatt said the allegations made by the Roz Muhammad's family appeared exaggerated and aimed at influencing the investigation.

He assured that the situation was under control and further investigations were underway.

