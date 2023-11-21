Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed a series of election rallies in different Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan's Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara and Udaipur.

Throughout the day, Adityanath conducted five rallies, urging support for the BJP candidates.

Also Read | Indian Army Installs 104-Feet Tall National Flag Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tithwal (See Pics).

During his address, the UP CM said that mafias flourished during the Congress rule in the last five years in Rajasthan. He contrasted this with the situation in Uttar Pradesh, where he said that mafia and those inciting riots have "faced consequences".

“UP's rioters have been sent to hell. They will never come to this world again,” he said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Father Slits Throats of Two Sons With Kitchen Knife Due to Family Feud; Two-Year-Old Dies and Another Boy Critical.

Stating that the mafia is a hurdle to development, the CM further said that with strong willpower, they can be eradicated.

In another rally, Yogi highlighted the "transformative impact" of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya with the lighting of lakhs of lamps year after year since the BJP came to power.

Yogi expressed concern over the "plight" of the people of Rajasthan in the past five years.

He said Rajasthan now faces challenges, including the "burden of the highest electricity, petrol, and diesel prices".

Yogi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effectively combating corruption through initiatives like the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Digital India. Underlining India's economic progress, CM Yogi contrasted the country's standing during the Congress rule when it was considered the "tenth to the twelfth economy", with the present standing.

He said that under Modi's leadership, India has emerged as a robust economy valued at around four trillion dollars and has ascended to the position of the fifth-largest economy during the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Yogi said that India is poised to become the third-largest economy soon, emphasising that increased national wealth will lead to a rise in per capita income, a goal being pursued under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)