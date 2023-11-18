Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, held four rallies in support of BJP candidates ahead of the Rajasthan elections.

CM Yogi expressed his concern about the direction Rajasthan has taken in the past five years under Congress rule and brought attention to the alarming rise in youth suicides in Rajasthan, attributing this distressing trend to a severe shortage of employment opportunities in the state.

"Due to the 'noora kushti' (pretense of a fight) within the government, Rajasthan has now claimed the top spot in corruption, setting new records. While the BJP-led government, led by Vasundhara Raje, was dedicated to the welfare of the poor, youth, and farmers five years ago, the last five years under the Gehlot government have witnessed the rise of new mafias. To eliminate them, a double-engine government like UP is needed," Yogi said.

The UP CM alleged a double standard in Rajasthan, noting that in cases of Hindu deaths, only Rs 2 lakh compensation is provided, whereas for Muslim deaths, Rs 25 lakh compensation is given.

CM Yogi sought support for Ahor Assembly MLA and BJP candidate Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit.

He received a warm welcome from saints present on the stage.

CM Yogi criticized the Congress, questioning where the state of Rajasthan is heading under their governance and he also pointed out widespread corruption, ranking Rajasthan as number one in corruption, crimes against women, cybercrime, cattle smuggling, and Goonda tax.

He further criticized the government for its inefficiency in implementing welfare schemes and curbing cattle smuggling.

CM Yogi emphasized that Rajasthan lacks leadership in any positive initiatives and is marred by internal conflicts within the government. He highlighted the emergence of mafias in various sectors, causing distress to the poor.

"Electricity rates, prices of petrol and diesel due to VAT and mandi tax are highest in Rajasthan. Papers are leaking here in examinations. Due to the lack of employment, most of the suicides are taking place in Rajasthan. To get rid of this, a double-engine government of the BJP is needed," said CM Yogi. In support of BJP candidate Devji Patel Chaudhary from Sanchore Assembly, Yogi Adityanath stated, "Devji and I were MPs together. The party assigned me the responsibility to address criminal activities and mafias in Uttar Pradesh. Now, with the upcoming election, there is an opportunity to rectify the challenges Rajasthan has faced in the last five years."

The UP Chief Minister criticizing the Congress government, stated that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocates funds for Rajasthan's development, the money ends up benefiting only a few leaders under Congress' rule.

Yogi Adityanath asserted that if Congress had genuinely brought about development, Modi would not have had to work so hard in nine years. He lamented the challenges faced by Rajasthan in the last five years, citing the government's silence on incidents like the murders of Kanhaiya Lal and a saint in Bundi.

Furthermore, CM Yogi alleged a double standard in compensation, citing Rs 2 lakh for a Hindu's death and Rs 25 lakh for a Muslim's death. The CM said, "A government that prohibits religious rituals, will it permit the construction of the Ram temple?"

In his third public address, the UP CM appealed for votes in support of BJP candidate Swaroop Singh Khara for the Shiv Assembly where he emphasized that as the country's prestige grows, the respect of its 142 crore citizens also increases.

Yogi asserted that enemies cannot infiltrate Indian borders, as India's brave soldiers will enter their hideouts and bring them to justice. The UP Chief Minister stated that if Rajasthan had a BJP government, the tap water scheme would have already reached every household.

He urged Rajasthan, a state that has thwarted the enemy's plans, not to lag in development.

Yogi criticized the current government's inability to control unruly elements and impose curfews.

"Congressmen used to say that Ram-Krishna never existed. Our ancestors taught us to say Ram-Ram; we recite Akhand Ramayana in sacred programs at home and the last journey will also take place with Ram Naam Satya," said Yogi Adityanath.

During his fourth public meeting, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister urged voters to send Siwana candidate Hamir Singh Bhayal to Jaipur for the third time. He characterized the region as one rich in spiritual, brave, and religious activities.

CM Yogi, during his speech, commended the Bharat Mala Marg project, which he witnessed during his visit, highlighting its role in connecting not only the country but also the hearts of its citizens.

He further pointed out that despite Congress's promises of loan waivers, PM Modi delivered on his commitment to farmers through Samman Nidhi.

Mentioning the contrast in ideologies of BJP and Congress, CM Yogi highlighted PM Modi's focus on ensuring that the poor have the first right to the country's resources, while Congress previously claimed that Muslims held this priority.

Rajasthan will undergo legislative assembly polls on November 25 while the counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will be on December 3. (ANI)

