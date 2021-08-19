New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence here.

BJP president J P Nadda was also present during the meeting at Shah's official residence.

The Uttar Pradesh government described it as a “courtesy call”.

Some other BJP leaders, including UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, also attended the meeting.

