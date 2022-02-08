New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanth saying that the latter was giving advertisements in the Time magazine when the dead bodies of people were flowing in the river during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal's remarks came in response to Adityanath's tweet in which he said the Delhi government forced the migrant UP workers to leave the national capital when the entire humanity was groaning due to the pain of coronavirus.

Also Read | BJP to File Sedition Cases Against Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Over Rewriting Constitution Remarks, Says N Ramchander Rao.

"Listen Yogi, You just let it be. When the dead bodies of the people of UP were flowing in the river, you were giving advertisements of your false applause in Time magazine by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a vicious and cruel leader like you," read Kejriwal's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Earlier on Monday, taking to his Twitter handle, UP CM said that the Delhi government's move to force the migrant workers out of the city was an inhuman act.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Who Are The Preferred Leaders to Become Chief Minister of Their State?.

"Listen Kejriwal, You forced the workers of UP to leave Delhi when the entire humanity was groaning due to the pain of Corona. Your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act like leaving even small children and women helpless on the UP border in the middle of the night. Call you a traitor or...," read UP CM's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

In another tweet, Adityanath said, "Kejriwal has a knack for telling lies. When the whole country was battling a global pandemic like Corona under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister, Kejriwal showed the migrant labourers the way out of Delhi."

"The electricity-water connection was cut and the sleeping people were picked up and sent to the UP border by buses. An announcement was made that buses are going for Anand Vihar, beyond that buses will be available for UP-Bihar. The UP government arranged buses for the migrant labourers and brought them back safely," he added.

The UP chief minister's remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Opposition parties in Parliament on Monday accusing the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of contributing to the widespread of COVID-19 in the initial days by pushing migrant labourers to leave Mumbai and Delhi, thereby triggering a crisis.

"Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi government went around slums in jeeps and announced on mics that whoever wants to go home, buses have been arranged to leave the city. This led to the spread of COVID in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand," said PM Modi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)