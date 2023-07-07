Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday interacted with people who came for Janata Darshan, despite being busy with preparations and supervision on the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met about 200 people in Janta Darshan on Friday morning outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of Gorakhnath temple complex and listened to their problems.

CM Yogi listened to their problems in a leisurely manner and directed the officers for their quality, transparent disposal.

He told the officers that a sensitive attitude should be adopted with every victim and his problem should be resolved and he should be satisfied. There should not be any laxity in this.

The Chief Minister personally went to each one one by one and listened to them and reassured everyone that there is no need to worry and every problem will be solved.

Handing over the applications to the officers of the administration and police according to the subject, he gave necessary instructions.

Many people had come to Janta Darshan with requests for financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases.

He directed the officers present on the spot to complete the process of treatment estimate and make it available to the government soon. A lot of assistance will be made available to every needy for treatment. (ANI)

