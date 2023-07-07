Gorakhpur, July 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two new and upgraded versions of Vande Bharat Express trains at Gorakhpur Station in Uttar Pradesh.

The event witnessed the presence of dignitaries including Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, public representatives and special guests.

Marking a new era of comfortable and enhanced rail travel experiences, the two new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate between Gorakhpur-Lucknow via Ayodhya and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati).

These trains, launched today, will significantly improve connectivity among state capitals and other cities, reduce travel time, and enhance the overall comfort of the journey. The Vande Bharat trains aim to disseminate the message of a New India - Viksit Bharat - to every nook and corner of the nation, an official statement read.

The second Vande Bharat Express in Uttar Pradesh will depart from Gorakhpur and reach Lucknow on the same day with stoppages at Basti and Ayodhya. The introduction of this train will enhance connectivity between Gorakhpur, Lucknow, religious sites, and tourist destinations, thereby fostering the all-round development of the region. Additionally, this route will fulfil the long-standing demand for better connectivity between these religious towns.

The Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan will depart from Jodhpur Railway Station and arrive at Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) station on the same day, with stoppages at Pali Marwad, Ranakpur, and Abu Road. This train will facilitate easy and rapid travel, serving as an important medium to connect the cultural, tourism, and pilgrimage destinations in these regions. The Vande Bharat Express will provide a pleasant and improved rail travel experience for passengers.

Vande Bharat Express trains offer a plethora of superior amenities that will provide passengers with a world-class and comfortable travel experience. They also boast advanced state-of-the-art safety features, including KAVACH technology. Each train is equipped with bogies that have fully suspended traction motors, enabling an operational speed of 160 kmph. The advanced suspension system ensures a smooth and safe journey, enhancing the overall comfort of passengers.

Furthermore, the design of these trains contributes to Indian Railways' commitment to environmental sustainability. By eliminating power cars and incorporating an advanced regenerative braking system, the Vande Bharat Express helps save approximately 30 per cent on electricity, making a positive impact on the railways' green footprint.

With the introduction of the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Sabarmati routes, the number of operational Vande Bharat routes in the country has now reached 50, providing a significant boost to connectivity and passenger experience across India.

In addition to inaugurating the Vande Bharat Express trains, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station. This redevelopment project, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs. 498 crore, aims to provide world-class passenger amenities.

