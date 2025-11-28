Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took cognisance of the road accident in Saharanpur district, in which several people were killed and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately reach the scene and expedite relief work, according to a statment by the Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Penalised: Mukesh Ambani-Led Company Receives INR 56.44 Crore CGST Order From Joint Commissioner of CGST in Ahmedabad.

The Chief Minister also directed that the injured receive proper treatment.

More details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | India Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Turn Positive After Early Losses Ahead of Key Q2 GDP Data Release.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)