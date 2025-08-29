Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday laid the foundation stone of the modern office building of the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission at the Awadh Vihar Yojana, stated a release.

At the event, the CM stated that the building would provide new strength to a transparent and systematic election process, further empowering democracy.

The Rs 50-crore building will span 2,618.59 sq meters across six floors, includes a stilt floor. For safety and convenience, a 25,000-liter RCC tank will be installed on the roof, along with a one lakh-litre underground tank in the basement.

On the occasion, CM Yogi remarked that people are not just voters but Janardan, and he added that Uttar Pradesh makes India the world's largest democracy.

In his address, CM Yogi Adityanath stated, "The State Election Commission's own building is a historic step toward strengthening democracy." He said that the commission will now be able to conduct the massive process of Panchayat and local body elections in Uttar Pradesh more effectively. The CM informed that in the three-tier Panchayat system alone, more than 12 crore voters participate in voting, which is more than the total population of many other states.

He added, "Uttar Pradesh currently has 57,600 Gram Panchayats, 826 Block Panchayats, and 75 District Panchayats, along with 17 Municipal Corporations, 199 Municipalities, and 544 Nagar Panchayats. The State Election Commission also conducts elections for over 14,000 councillors." The CM stated that Uttar Pradesh's extensive elections are central to India's status as the world's largest democracy.

Highlighting the strength of democracy, Yogi Adityanath said, "The people are not just voters but Janardan of the democratic system. Listening to their voice and giving importance to their issues is the duty of public representatives. If any public representative fails to meet the expectations of the people, they will be rejected after five years. This is the greatest strength of democracy, and it is this system that has made India stand as a strong nation."

The CM stated that realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 depends on a Viksit Uttar Pradesh, emphasising that robust democratic institutions and an efficient election system are the key enablers of this goal.

He stated that, until now, the State Election Commission had been working from a rented building, which had created several difficulties. However, with the construction of the new building, the Commission's work is expected to gain speed.

The CM expressed confidence that the Rajkiya Nirman Nigam will complete the construction of this six-storey modern building within 18 months. After this, Uttar Pradesh will be among the states in the country that have their own building for the Election Commission.

Highlighting the building's features, the CM said the premises will include a road pathway, open parking, and a rainwater harvesting system. A 25 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will be installed, and the entire building will be secured with a CCTV system.

To ensure convenience for employees and visitors, two 13-passenger lifts and one 8-passenger lift will be installed, along with advanced internal electrification and power wiring. The building wil not only enhance the efficiency of the Election Commission but also serve as a model office, equipped with modern technology and facilities.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, State Election Commissioner Rajan Pratap Singh, the Chairperson of the UP Women's Commission, the Chairperson of the SC-ST Commission, officials of the Panchayati Raj Commission, and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

