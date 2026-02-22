Lucknow, February 22: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is undertaking an official visit to Singapore from 22 to 24 February to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore. According to an official statement, the visit is aligned with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) Roadmap, which identifies priority pillars including economic cooperation, digitalisation, skills development, sustainability, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will hold high-level meetings with Singapore's political leadership, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan; Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore, as stated in the release.

The program also includes engagements with leading sovereign and institutional investors, including Temasek and GIC, as well as business leaders across data infrastructure, logistics, aviation services, financial services and advanced manufacturing.

Discussions during the visit are structured around translating national-level frameworks into project-level collaboration with Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the following sectors:

Singapore-based operators are in a multi-year expansion cycle in India, particularly in AI-ready digital campuses. Uttar Pradesh is positioning land parcels near the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar) as potential sites for hyperscale and AI-enabled data infrastructure. With the development of the Noida International Airport, Uttar Pradesh is exploring partnerships with Singapore's aviation ecosystem. Site visits to aviation and logistics facilities in Singapore are part of the programme to understand best practices and potential collaboration pathways.

The Chief Minister's visit includes engagement with Singapore's technical and vocational education ecosystem, including ITE Singapore Skill development remains a key pillar of India-Singapore cooperation, with ongoing collaborations across multiple Indian states. Singapore's expertise in sustainability and green supply chains aligns with Uttar Pradesh's focus on renewable energy zones and integrated industrial corridors.

Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state and one of its fastest-growing large economies. Its Gross State Domestic Product rose to ₹30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25 and is projected to reach approximately ₹36 lakh crore in 2025-26. The state offers a comprehensive investor facilitation framework, including digital single-window systems and sector-specific policies. Singapore is India's largest source of FDI, contributing USD 14.94 billion in FY 2024-25 and remains a key partner in infrastructure, logistics, financial services and digital investments.

The Singapore leg of the visit culminates in an Invest UP Mega Roadshow bringing together data centre operators, logistics and infrastructure developers, renewable energy companies, private equity funds, and sovereign wealth institutions. The event will showcase sectoral opportunities in digital infrastructure, aviation-linked industrial development, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and logistics, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a competitive and scalable investment destination within India.

The visit reflects Uttar Pradesh's intent to play a proactive role in expanding India-Singapore economic cooperation at the sub-national level. Discussions are expected to focus on establishing structured follow-up mechanisms, including dedicated account management and sectoral task forces, to convert high-level engagement into concrete project pipelines .

