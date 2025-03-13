Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended the Holika Dahan program in Gorakhpur and showered the people with flower petals.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan was also present at the event along with the UP Chief Minister.

Addressing the people, CM Yogi mentioned the results of the UP Police recruitment, with 60,244 youths selected to join the force, including over 12,000 women.

"The festival of Holi, full of excitement and joy, is being celebrated across the country. I would like to first extend my heartfelt wishes for the Holi festival to the people of the state. Today is an extremely important day. Just a while ago, the results for 60,244 UP Police recruitment have been announced, and so many youths have now got the opportunity to become part of the UP Police force. I heartily congratulate all 60,244 of them. Among this number, more than 12,000 daughters of the state have been selected," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also took to X and extended his wishes to the candidates selected in the State police force.

"Hearty congratulations to all the 60,244 brilliant and energetic youth selected for the post of constable civil police in Uttar Pradesh Police. It is a matter of great joy that through this selection process, 12,048 daughters are going to become a part of@Uppolice," he said.

"In this selection examination, which was conducted in a fair and transparent manner and ensuring full compliance with the reservation provisions, a total of 12,937 candidates of general category, 32,052 candidates against 16,264 posts of other backward classes, 14,026 candidates against 12,650 posts of Scheduled Castes and 1229 candidates against 1204 posts of Scheduled Tribes have been successful," CM Yogi informed.

He further said that this success is the result of candidate's intelligence, talent and skills, the blessings of their teachers and parents.

"Infinite best wishes to all of you for becoming a part of Uttar Pradesh Police. Congratulations to all the officers/employees of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board who were involved in the successful organization of the biggest constable recruitment examination in the history of Uttar Pradesh," CM Yogi Adityanath said. (ANI)

