New Delhi, March 13: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the registration deadline for the PM Internship Scheme 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply online at pminternship.mca.gov.in until March 31, 2025. Earlier, the last date for application submission was March 12, 2025.

The scheme aims to provide young individuals with practical industry experience, helping bridge the gap between academic learning and professional work environments. The 12-month internship is designed for candidates aged 18 to 24 years, with a preference given to individuals from economically weaker sections. A total of 1,25,000 internship opportunities will be available under this initiative. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Know How To Apply Online at pminternship.mca.gov.in As March 12 Deadline Nears.

How To Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025?

Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website — pminternship.mca.gov.in

Click on the ‘Register’ option on the homepage.

Fill in the required details in the registration form.

After submission, the system will generate a resume based on the provided details.

Select up to five internship opportunities based on location, sector, role, and qualifications.

Save the application form for future reference.

Top Companies Participating in PM Internship Scheme 2025

The scheme offers exposure to leading Indian companies, allowing candidates to gain real-world industry experience. Among the top 500 companies participating are:

Reliance Industries Limited

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

The Times Group

ITC Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)

The full list of companies is available on the official website.

Stipend and Financial Assistance

Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of INR 5,000 along with a one-time financial assistance of INR 6,000. PM Internship Scheme 2025 Last Date: Registration Deadline Extended to March 31, Know How To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in and Other Details.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to launch the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) app on Monday. The app will streamline the application process for candidates. Additionally, the first facilitation centre for the internship scheme will be inaugurated in Kolkata, set up by the MCA in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

