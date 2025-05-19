Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday morning, where he interacted with citizens and heard their grievances, including those raised by women attendees.

The Chief Minister personally reviewed the issues and assured appropriate action.

Earlier, on Thursday, CM Yogi had directed officials to expedite relief measures in areas affected by storms, rain, and hailstorms.

He emphasised the timely distribution of compensation in cases of human or livestock casualties and directed that the injured receive proper medical treatment.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officers of the concerned districts to conduct relief work with full promptness in view of the storm, rain and hailstorm," the Chief Minister's Office posted on X.

He also directed officials to visit affected areas, assess the damage, and monitor relief efforts on the ground.

"Also, in case of loss of life and animal loss due to lightning, storms, or rain, relief amounts should be distributed to the affected people immediately. The injured should be given proper treatment," it added.

CM also directed officials to prioritise drainage arrangements to mitigate the impact of waterlogging caused by inclement weather.

"The Chief Minister has instructed that the officers should conduct a survey and assess the crop loss and send a report to the government so that further action can be taken in this regard. In case of waterlogging, arrangements for drainage should be made on priority," it stated. (ANI)

