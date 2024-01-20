Bulandshahr, January 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected the Bulandshahr's Police Shooting Range Ground, the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming programme in the district. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bulandshahr on January 25, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a release.

During the inspection programme, the state Chief Minister Yogi reviewed projects, which the Prime Minister will inaugurate during his visit. The Chief Minister, while directing officials regarding preparations for the proposed public meeting venue, emphasized the need to ensure that the public participating in the meeting does not face any difficulties. Ram Mandir Consecration: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Says ‘Arrangements Related to Traffic and Security Completed’ (Watch Video)

He also instructed them to make the best arrangements and urged officials to expedite the ongoing construction work in the divisions undertaken by the government. After the review meeting, the Chief Minister provided further information to the media in this regard. He mentioned that on January 22, after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony Ayodhya, PM Modi will once again be in Uttar Pradesh on January 25.

He said that PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate projects worth thousands of crores for Bulandshahr and Meerut divisions. He informed that the projects to be inaugurated include Medical College named after Babuji Kalyan Singh, inauguration of a section of Dedicated Freight Corridor, and the four-lane highway between Aligarh and Kannauj. The Prime Minister will also interact with workers here. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurate First Air India Express Flight Connecting Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ayodhya (Watch Video)

The Chief Minister, while conducting an on-site inspection of the proposed venue, observed the parking arrangements for the vehicles coming to the program and instructed to prepare the parking near the program venue. During this, Union Minister of State General VK Singh, State Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, and local public representatives were present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)